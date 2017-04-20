Nation & World

Bride-to-be awaits Florida fiancé's parole after 32 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

An 82-year-old bride-to-be will finally have the chance for her big day when her fiance is released from prison next month 32 years after they met.

The Tallahassee Democrat (http://usat.ly/2ouMSU1 ) reports Wanda Pate hasn't seen fiance David Monroe Goodwin in six years, but talks to him on the phone four times a week. Goodwin has spent 40 years behind bars for his role in the murder of four people in Florida during a drug smuggling operation in 1977. Goodwin was initially sentenced to death even though he wasn't in the vicinity of the killings. He later received a life term and is due to be paroled May 2.

Pate tells the newspaper she never would have dreamed of falling in love with a prisoner, "but it happened."

