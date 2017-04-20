India court acquits ex-French diplomat of child rape charges

A special court in India has acquitted a former French diplomat charged with raping his 3-year-old daughter, news reports said Thursday.
The Bangalore Mirror reported that Judge B.S. Rekha said that there was no evidence to prove the charges against Pascal Mazurier, who was a consular official in the southern city of Bangalore. The ruling was made Wednesday.
Mazurier was arrested in 2012 on the basis of a complaint made by his Indian wife. He was released on bail four months later, and was suspended from his job.
Mazurier told the newspaper that the greatest setback had been being apart from his children. While he was allowed supervised meetings with his two older sons, he was barred all contact with the daughter.
B.T. Venkatesh, the public prosecutor in the case, said that his office hasn't reviewed the entire court order yet and will decide on whether to appeal .
