April 18, 2017 6:10 PM

White nationalist Spencer speaks to packed room at Auburn

The Associated Press
AUBURN, Ala.

White nationalist Richard Spencer spoke in a crowded auditorium at Auburn University on Tuesday after a federal judge blocked the school from banning his appearance.

Only a few chairs were empty in the more than 400-seat room as Spencer and other speakers railed against ethnicity and racial diversity, liberals, the media and more. They say they want to promote white pride.

Supporters and opponents engaged in shouting marches beforehand, and photos showed a man with a bloody face after a physical altercation outside.

Officers led at least one person away, but details weren't immediately available.

A judge cleared the way for Spencer's speech after hearing arguments in a lawsuit filed by a Georgia man who rented the room where he spoke. The suit claimed the university violated free-speech rights by trying to stop Spencer's appearance.

Auburn officials cited public safety concerns in trying to stop Spencer from appearing in the student union building.

Spencer previously made news by addressing a far-right gathering where audience members gave a Nazi salute.

