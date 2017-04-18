AP PHOTOS: Hooded penitents celebrate Easter in Spain

FILE, In this Friday, April 14, 2017 file photo, penitents from the 'El Santo Entierro' brotherhood take part in a procession in the small village of Bercianos de Aliste, northwestern Spain. For days leading up to Easter Sunday each year, hundreds of colorful processions featuring penitents and magnificently decorated religious floats parade through villages and cities across the country, celebrating the Passion of Christ from the crucifixion to resurrection, celebrations which have become a major tourist attraction and televised nationwide.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza, file
AP Photo
FILE, In this Thursday, April 13, 2017 file photo, hooded penitents from "La Oracion en el Huerto" brotherhood stand by the San Lorenzo church before taking part in a traditional annual Holy Week procession in Segovia, Spain.
Francisco Seco, file
AP Photo
FILE, In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 file photo, 'Ensacados'' or masked penitents take part in the procession of the "Silencio del Santisimo Cristo del Rebate" brotherhood, during Holy Week in Tarazona, northern Spain.
Alvaro Barrientos, File
AP Photo
FILE, In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 file photo, a costalero of "La Sangre" brotherhood, who will carry the portable platform bearing a Jesus Christ statue, prepares for a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, Spain.
Manu Fernandez, file
AP Photo
FILE, In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 file photo, penitents from 'Cristo de la Buena Muerte' or 'Good Dead Christ' brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza, file
AP Photo
FILE, In this Friday, April 14, 2017 file photo, penitents from the "Hermandad Penitencial de Jesus Yacente" brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza, file
AP Photo
FILE, In this Wednesday, April 12, 2017 file photo, penitents from 'Real Cofradia del Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias' also known as 'El Silencio' brotherhood take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza, file
AP Photo
FILE, in this Thursday, April 13, 2017 file photo, a penitent carries a cross taking part in the procession of ''El Ensogado'' during the Holy Week in Sietamo, northern Spain.
Alvaro Barrientos, file
AP Photo
FILE, In this Thursday, April 13, 2017 file photo, a 'Costalero' gets help to attach a sackcloth to protect his head before the start of a Holy Week procession during a Holy Week procession in Madrid, Spain.
Paul White, file
AP Photo
FILE, In this Thursday, April 13, 2017 file photo, a hooded penitent from "Jesus con la Cruz a Cuestas" brotherhood holds a lantern with a candle as taking part in a traditional annual Holy Week procession in Segovia, Spain.
Francisco Seco, file
AP Photo
EDS NOTE : SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN. FILE, in this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 file photo, hooded penitents from "Cristo de los Angeles" brotherhood take part in a traditional annual Holy Week procession in Toledo, Spain.
Francisco Seco, file
AP Photo
FILE, In this Wednesday, April 12, 2017 file photo, a penitent from 'Real Cofradia del Santisimo Cristo de las Injurias' also known as 'El Silencio' brotherhood prepares to take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain.
Daniel Ochoa de Olza, file
AP Photo
FILE, In this Monday, April 10, 2017 file photo, a hooded penitent from "Vera Cruz" brotherhood takes part during a Holy Week procession in Cordoba, Spain.
Manu Fernandez, file
AP Photo
