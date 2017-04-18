High-profile Georgia congressional race heads to a runoff

In a Monday, March 27, 2017 photo, Democratic Congressional candidate Jon Ossoff greets supporters outside of the East Roswell Branch Library in Roswell, Ga., on the first day of early voting. President Donald Trump is attacking the leading Democratic candidate for a special election in a typically conservative Georgia congressional district, with Republicans bidding to avoid a major upset. On Twitter, Trump said Monday April 17, 2017, that "The super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressional race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!"
Alex Sanz
AP Photo
In a Monday, March 27, 2017 photo, Democratic congressional candidate Jon Ossoff is seen with supporters outside of the East Roswell Branch Library in Roswell, Ga., on the first day of early voting. President Donald Trump is attacking Ossoff, the leading Democratic candidate for a special election in a typically conservative Georgia congressional district, with Republicans bidding to avoid a major upset. On Twitter, Trump said Monday April 17, 2017, that "The super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressional race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!"
Alex Sanz
AP Photo
The post election dominoes of President Donald Trumps administration picks and a California Democratic appointment have created five openings in the U.S. House of Representatives, including in the 6th Congressional District in suburban Atlanta. Eighteen candidates, including the ones seen in this compilation of campaign advertisements, are running in a special election on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Democrats believe they have a shot, based on Trumps underperformance and the early fundraising success of Jon Ossoff.
Alex Sanz
AP Photo
Alex Sanz
AP Photo
Democratic candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional Seat Jon Ossoff talks with reporters at a campaign field office Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Marietta, Ga. Voters began casting ballots on Tuesday in the special election to fill the House seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Voters enter a polling site to cast ballots in a special election in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
A voter leaves a polling site after casting a ballot in a special election in Marietta, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Democratic candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Jon Ossoff greets supporters at a campaign field office Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Marietta. Voters began casting ballots on Tuesday in the special election to fill the House seat vacated by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
John Bazemore
AP Photo
FILE - This May 14, 2014 file photo shows Karen Handel speaking to a reporter in Roswell, Ga. Republicans are pushing to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election. Tuesday's primary lumps all 18 candidates _ both Republicans and Democrats _ on one ballot, including Handel.
John Bazemore, File
AP Photo
Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel arrives for an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
John Bazemore
AP Photo
John Bazemore
AP Photo
A voter casts a ballot in a special election in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Supporters of Democratic candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional Seat Jon Ossoff hold signs near a poll location Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Marietta, Ga.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Voters line up to cast ballots in a special election in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Stuffed animals sit off to the side as voters line up to cast ballots in a special election inside a library at a government center in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel, right, embraces supporter Janet Gibson at an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Supporters of Democratic candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional Seat Jon Ossoff react during an election-night watch party Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Dunwoody.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Jenny Petersen reacts as early returns are reported by on television during an election-night rally for Democratic candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional Seat Jon Ossoff Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Dunwoody.
John Bazemore
AP Photo
Claire Simpson wears American flag-themed cowboy boots at an election night watch party for Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Helen Story, supporter of Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel, wears a Trump pin while attending Handel's election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Supporters of Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel arrive for her election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel, center, is presented with a cake as her birthday is celebrated at an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel, left, is presented with a cake as her birthday is celebrated at an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel thanks supporters after being presented with a cake as her birthday is celebrated at an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel updates supporters on early results at an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel, left, updates supporters with her husband Steve on early results at an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
Republican candidate for Georgia's Sixth Congressional seat Karen Handel updates supporters on early results at an election night watch party in Roswell, Ga., Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Republicans are bidding to prevent a major upset in a conservative Georgia congressional district Tuesday where Democrats stoked by opposition to President Donald Trump have rallied behind a candidate who has raised a shocking amount of money for a special election.
David Goldman
AP Photo
