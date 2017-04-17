Nation & World

April 17, 2017 10:47 AM

North-South, now East-West: Another Atlanta highway closes

The Associated Press
DECATUR, Ga.

Another major highway in metro Atlanta has been closed, this one because an underground gas leak caused the fast lane to buckle.

DeKalb County spokeswoman Sarah Page says the pavement on Interstate 20 buckled in the HOV lane Monday morning, several miles southeast of downtown Atlanta. All westbound lanes are closed until further notice.

WXIA-TV reports the large bump in the interstate is about 3 feet high.

It's the second time a major highway in the Southeast's largest city has become defective in the past few weeks. A large fire allegedly set by a man smoking crack cocaine caused overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse a few miles north of downtown Atlanta on March 27.

