Survivalist researched escaping manhunts before fatal ambush

A man charged with ambushing two troopers at a Pennsylvania state police barracks researched how to escape a manhunt more than a year before the attack.
A computer forensics expert testified Monday at the trial of Eric Frein (freen), who's charged in the 2014 attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass.
Frein's laptop was used to search online for "how to escape a manhunt" and "how are manhunts conducted" in May 2013.
Frein eluded capture for 48 days before U.S. marshals caught him at an abandoned airplane hangar more than 20 miles from the barracks. The jurors heard evidence that he performed dozens of internet searches of his own name while he was on the run.
Frein could face the death penalty if convicted.
