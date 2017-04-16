AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

North Korean medium-range missile test fails, US says
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A North Korean medium-range missile exploded seconds after it was launched on Sunday, U.S. officials said, a high-profile failure that came hours before the U.S. vice president arrived in South Korea, and as an American aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula in a show of force.
The U.S. had good intelligence both before and after the launch, said a White House foreign policy adviser traveling with Vice President Mike Pence, who arrived in Seoul in the afternoon to start a 10-day trip to Asia.
No planned response is expected from the Trump administration because the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the administration's initial understanding of the launch, said there was no need for the U.S. to reinforce the failure.
The official said that had it been a nuclear test, "other actions would have been taken by the U.S."
North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests, including two last year. Recent satellite imagery suggests the country could conduct another underground nuclear test at any time.
Pence lands in South Korea after North's failed launch
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived in South Korea on Sunday to begin a 10-day trip to Asia that comes amid turmoil on the Korean Peninsula over North Korea's threats to advance its nuclear and defense capabilities, and just after a failed missile launch by the North.
Pence arrived in the region a day after North Korea celebrated the birth anniversary of the country's late founder with a military parade showing off missiles and military hardware.
A North Korean missile exploded during launch Sunday, U.S. and South Korean officials said, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula in a show of force.
Pence, joined by his wife, Karen, placed a wreath at Seoul National Cemetery during a brief ceremony. He was expected to join U.S. and South Korean troops for Easter Sunday church services and a dinner later in the day.
President Donald Trump has suggested that the U.S. will take a tougher stance against North Korea, telling reporters last week: "North Korea is a problem. The problem will be taken care of." He has repeatedly said if China, North Korea's dominant trading partner, is unwilling to do more to pressure the North, the U.S. might take the matter into its own hands.
Voting underway in Turkey's historic political referendum
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish voters were casting their ballots Sunday in a historic referendum on whether to approve constitutional reforms that would greatly expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
If the "yes" vote prevails Sunday, the 18 constitutional changes will replace Turkey's parliamentary system of government with a presidential one, abolishing the office of the prime minister.
Erdogan and his supporters say the "Turkish style" presidential system would bring stability and prosperity in a country rattled by last year's coup attempt and a series of devastating attacks by the Islamic State group and Kurdish militants.
But opponents fear the changes will lead to autocratic one-man rule, ensuring that Erdogan, who has been accused of repressing rights and freedoms, could govern until 2029 with few checks and balances.
Erdogan described the referendum as an opportunity for "change and transformation" as he voted in Istanbul, where black-clad bodyguards with automatic weapons stood guard outside the polling station.
Faithful flock to Vatican as pope celebrates Easter Sunday
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of faithful are braving heavy security checks for a place in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican as Pope Francis celebrates Easter Sunday Mass.
Many more tourists, pilgrims and Romans are flocking to the cobblestone square, decorated with colorful spring flowers, to hear Francis deliver the "Urbi et Orbi" — his Easter message "to the city and to the world" — from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.
Potted hyacinths, tulips and daffodils, as well as bouquets of pink roses, were arranged in neat rows on the steps leading to the imposing church.
Security, already deployed in Holy Week ceremonies, included armed police positioned on rooftops and metal detectors.
Fugitive Mexican ex-Gov. Javier Duarte detained in Guatemala
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Javier Duarte, the former governor of Mexico's Veracruz state who is accused of running a corruption ring that allegedly pilfered from state coffers, was detained in Guatemala after six months as a fugitive and high-profile symbol of government graft in his country.
A statement from Mexico's federal Attorney General's Office said Duarte was detained Saturday with the cooperation of Guatemalan police and the country's Interpol office in the municipality of Panajachel, a picturesque tourist town on Lake Atitlan in Guatemala's highlands.
It said he is wanted on suspicion of money laundering and organized crime, and prosecutors directed the Foreign Relations Department to request Duarte's extradition via its Guatemalan counterpart.
A photo released by Guatemalan police showed a bespectacled Duarte, clad in a gray shirt and black jacket-vest, being escorted by Interpol agents.
Manuel Noriega, deputy director of Interpol in Guatemala, said Duarte was located at a hotel where he was staying with his wife. He was asked to leave his room, did so voluntarily and then was arrested without incident in the lobby.
A Saudi woman's plea for help exposes risks runaways face
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A young Saudi woman's plea for help after she was stopped in an airport in the Philippines en route to Australia where she planned to seek asylum has triggered a firestorm on social media and drawn attention to the plight of female runaways.
For runaway Saudi women, fleeing can be a matter of life and death, and they are almost always doing so to flee male relatives.
Under Saudi Arabia's conservative interpretation of Islamic law, a male guardianship system bars women from traveling abroad, obtaining a passport, marrying or even leaving prison without the consent of a male relative.
The mystery around what triggered Dina Ali Lasloom's cry for help has only added to concerns for her safety. In a video that has gone viral, the 24-year-old says her passport was taken from her at an airport in the Philippines on her way to Australia last week.
"If my family come, they will kill me. If I go back to Saudi Arabia, I will be dead. Please help me," she pleads in the video.
Veteran event planner is force behind Easter Egg Roll
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd auditioned for the job of White House social secretary and may not have known it.
The veteran event planner's creativity and handicraft were prominently on display at President Donald Trump's inaugural luncheon at the Capitol, the fifth one she has worked on. Maine lobster and Gulf shrimp, grilled Angus beef, and chocolate souffle with cherry vanilla ice cream were on the menu. Sprays of roses in shades of pink, cream and melon spruced up Statuary Hall, the otherwise drab venue.
Among the roughly 200 guests taking it all in was Melania Trump.
Less than a month after the Jan. 20 luncheon, the first lady announced she had hired Niceta Lloyd to fill one of the most coveted behind-the-scenes roles at the White House: social secretary.
The post makes Niceta Lloyd the creative curator behind near-daily events for the president and first lady. It meant deciding what to serve at the recent get-to-know-you dinner between a new president and his Chinese counterpart. (Pan-seared Dover sole and New York strip steak were served, and Trump praised the "beautiful" chocolate cake they ate while discussing the U.S. cruise missile strike on Syria.) And on Monday, it involves hosting no fewer than 21,000 children and adults for the annual Easter Egg Roll, a 139-year-old tradition and the Super Bowl of White House social events.
Wait is over for April the giraffe, YouTube star and new mom
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The wait is over for April the giraffe and the legions of fans who watched a New York zoo's livestream for signs that the long-legged internet star was in labor.
April gave birth to a healthy male calf Saturday at the privately-owned Animal Adventure Park before an online audience of more than a million viewers.
The 15-year-old giraffe delivered her calf shortly before 10 a.m. EDT in an enclosed pen at the zoo in Harpursville, a rural upstate village about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of New York City.
The mama giraffe tenderly licked her calf, which began to slowly pick its head up from the floor of the pen. About 45 minutes after it was born, the calf stood on its wobbly legs while mom helped keep her baby steady. He began nursing not long after.
At least 1.2 million people watched the Adventure Park's YouTube streaming of the event. Zoo owner Jordan Patch said both mom and calf were doing fine.
Johnson's drive at buzzer helps Jazz beat LA 97-95 in Game 1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Johnson has seen a lot in his 16 years in the NBA. So the veteran didn't flinch with the clock ticking down and the game tied.
All that experience is why the Utah Jazz brought him in this season.
It paid off when Johnson drove the lane and hit a floater at the buzzer, giving the Jazz a 97-95 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers after Utah lost Rudy Gobert 17 seconds into their playoff opener on Saturday night.
"I just wanted to get as close as I could to the basket, and it was a good thing it went down," Johnson said.
Johnson, who scored 21 points, was left isolated against Jamal Crawford on the final play. He powered his way inside and lofted a shot over Crawford and DeAndre Jordan that bounced around the rim before falling in. A video review confirmed it was good.
Tax Day demonstrators demand Trump release taxes
CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of sign-waving, chanting protesters have marched through streets across America demanding that President Donald Trump release his tax returns so the public can examine his business ties and determine whether he has links to foreign powers.
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.
In Berkeley, California, police arrested 13 people after fist fighting erupted at a park where about 200 people from differing political factions held unrelated separate rallies for and against Trump. Officers confiscated knives and makeshift weapons.
The demonstrations came just days before Tuesday's deadline for taxpayers to file their returns. Trump was the first major-party nominee in more than 40 years not to release his tax returns, saying it was because he was under audit. He later said that voters don't care.
But 71-year-old Ilene Singh said he's wrong. She rode a bus from New Jersey to New York City with her friend Geraldine Markowitz, 83, to take part in protests. "We're here to say we care," said Singh.
