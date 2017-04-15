The tone of tensions: Korean voices, North and South

Soldiers march across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
North Korean men beat drums as they parade across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
A U.S. Army soldier works on an M1A2 tank during a joint military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Saturday, April 15, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets are adding fuel to a "vicious cycle" of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea's vice foreign minister told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview Friday. The official added that if the U.S. shows any sign of "reckless" military aggression, Pyongyang is ready to launch a pre-emptive strike of its own.
U.S. Army soldiers ride an M1A2 tank during a joint military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Saturday, April 15, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets are adding fuel to a "vicious cycle" of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea's vice foreign minister told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview Friday. The official added that if the U.S. shows any sign of "reckless" military aggression, Pyongyang is ready to launch a pre-emptive strike of its own.
South Korea and U.S. Army tanks take positions during a joint military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Saturday, April 15, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets are adding fuel to a "vicious cycle" of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea's vice foreign minister told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview Friday. The official added that if the U.S. shows any sign of "reckless" military aggression, Pyongyang is ready to launch a pre-emptive strike of its own.
A North Korean woman cries as she looks towards her country's leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
A South Korean military truck carrying soldiers moves along barbed-wire fences in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Saturday, April 15, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets are adding fuel to a "vicious cycle" of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea's vice foreign minister told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview Friday. The official added that if the U.S. shows any sign of "reckless" military aggression, Pyongyang is ready to launch a pre-emptive strike of its own.
South Korea and U.S. Army tanks move during a joint military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Saturday, April 15, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets are adding fuel to a "vicious cycle" of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea's vice foreign minister told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview Friday. The official added that if the U.S. shows any sign of "reckless" military aggression, Pyongyang is ready to launch a pre-emptive strike of its own.
North Korean soldiers wait to march on Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
North Korean men and women dressed to represent doctors and other medical workers march across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
North Korean soldiers wait to march onto Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
A soldier stands guard at the Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
ICMB) is paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. Military analysts say the missiles could one day be capable of hitting targets as far away as the continental United States, although the North has yet to flight test them.
ICMB) is paraded across Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. Military analysts say the missiles could one day be capable of hitting targets as far away as the continental United States, although the North has yet to flight test them.
In this combination of images made from video, from left to right: North Koreans An Yong Ae and O Song Rim; and South Koreans Kwon Soon-yong and Hong Dong-wan; are interviewed by the Associated Press in Pyongyang and Seoul on Saturday, April 15, 2017. As tensions rise on the Korean peninsula, the voices of Koreans North and South seem a world apart. Amid the latest saber-rattling between Washington and Pyongyang, North Korea has staged a massive parade on the 105th anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung's birthday. Concerns about a possible conflict are shared on both sides of the Demilitarized Zone.
In this image made from video, Hong Dong-wan, 27, is interviewed by the Associated Press in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 15, 2017. As tensions rise on the Korean peninsula, the voices of Koreans North and South seem a world apart. Amid the latest saber-rattling between Washington and Pyongyang, North Korea has staged a massive parade on the 105th anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung's birthday. Concerns about a possible conflict are shared on both sides of the Demilitarized Zone.
In this image made from video, Kwon Soon-yong, 55, is interviewed by the Associated Press in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 15, 2017. As tensions rise on the Korean peninsula, the voices of Koreans North and South seem a world apart. Amid the latest saber-rattling between Washington and Pyongyang, North Korea has staged a massive parade on the 105th anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung's birthday. Concerns about a possible conflict are shared on both sides of the Demilitarized Zone.
In this image made from video, O Song Rim is interviewed by the Associated Press in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, April 15, 2017. As tensions rise on the Korean peninsula, the voices of Koreans North and South seem a world apart. Amid the latest saber-rattling between Washington and Pyongyang, North Korea has staged a massive parade on the 105th anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung's birthday. Concerns about a possible conflict are shared on both sides of the Demilitarized Zone.
In this image made from video, An Yong Ae is interviewed by the Associated Press in Pyongyang, North Korea, Saturday, April 15, 2017. As tensions rise on the Korean peninsula, the voices of Koreans North and South seem a world apart. Amid the latest saber-rattling between Washington and Pyongyang, North Korea has staged a massive parade on the 105th anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung's birthday. Concerns about a possible conflict are shared on both sides of the Demilitarized Zone.
