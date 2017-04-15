Nation & World

April 15, 2017 5:47 AM

Iraq: IS launches chlorine gas attacks in western Mosul

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA Associated Press
BAGHDAD

An Iraqi military officer says Islamic State militants have launched a gas attack in a newly-liberated area in western Mosul.

The officer with the anti-terrorism forces said Saturday that the attack occurred the night before in the al-Abar neighborhood, when IS fired a rocked loaded with chlorine. He said seven soldiers suffered breathing problems and were treated in a nearby field clinic.

The officer spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to release information.

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces are currently battling IS militants in the more densely-populated western half of Mosul. Iraqi officials say more than half of western Mosul has been retaken. The extremists were driven out of the eastern half of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, in January.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 2:30

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis
History of NORAD tracking Santa 3:15

History of NORAD tracking Santa

View More Video

Nation & World Videos