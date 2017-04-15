Nation & World

April 15, 2017 1:35 AM

10 killed in Sri Lanka as massive mound of garbage collapses

The Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

At least 10 people were killed and 12 others injured when a massive mound of garbage collapsed on part of a poor neighborhood near Sri Lanka's capital during festivities to mark the local new year, officials said Saturday.

The Disaster Management Center said that 75 people whose homes were damaged were being housed in a nearby school. Soldiers were still searching the site to ensure that nobody was buried under the enormous heap of garbage.

The disaster occurred Friday night in Meetotamulla, near Colombo. The site had been used to dump Colombo's garbage for the past few years as authorities sought to give a face-lift to the capital.

However, residents living in tiny homes in the area had been protesting against waste being dumped there because of health hazards.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 2:30

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis
History of NORAD tracking Santa 3:15

History of NORAD tracking Santa

View More Video

Nation & World Videos