AP PHOTOS: New trends join old Easter traditions in Romania

In this Thursday, April 13, 2017, picture artisan Nicu Poenariu turns Easter eggs on sale at a fair in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Saturday, April 8, 2017, picture a Romanian Catholic picks up a wooden cross from a tree before the start of a procession ahead of Palm Sunday in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Saturday, April 8, 2017, picture a Romanian Orthodox priest's son looks up along with his mother during a service ahead of Palm Sunday in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Thursday, April 13, 2017, picture entertainers wearing rabbit costumes speak at a fair in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Thursday, April 13, 2017, picture artisan Nicu Poenariu demonstrates his technique on an Easter egg on sale at a fair in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Thursday, April 13, 2017, picture entertainers wearing rabbit costumes strike a pose backdropped by the communist era built House of the People, currently the Romanian parliament, at a fair in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Saturday, April 8, 2017, picture a Romanian Catholic holds a wooden cross during a procession ahead of Palm Sunday in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Thursday, April 13, 2017, picture Easter eggs decorated with religious themes by artisan Nicu Poenariu are on sale at a fair in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Saturday, April 8, 2017, picture a woman touches a large icon carried by Romanian Orthodox priests after a service ahead of Palm Sunday in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Saturday, April 8, 2017, picture Romanian Orthodox priests attend a service ahead of Palm Sunday in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Sunday, April 9, 2017, picture a gendarme with a flowers attached to his uniform walks next to Catholic children taking part in a Palm Sunday procession in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Thursday, April 13, 2017, picture artisan Nicu Poenariu displays for a photograph an Easter egg on sale at a fair in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Thursday, April 13, 2017, picture a child hugs an entertainers wearing a rabbit costume at an Easter fair in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Thursday, April 13, 2017, picture a child tries to interact with a rabbit on display at a fair in Bucharest, Romania.
In this Thursday, April 13, 2017, picture a child enjoys a ride in an Easter inspired installation at a fair in Bucharest, Romania.
