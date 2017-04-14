Nation & World

April 14, 2017 9:08 AM

Russia hosts regional consultations on Afghanistan

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russia says it has hosted regional consultations on Afghanistan intended to help national reconciliation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry says the meeting involved senior diplomats from Afghanistan, China India, Iran, Pakistan and ex-Soviet Central Asian nations.

It said in a statement that participants in Friday's talks supported the Afghan government's peace efforts and urged the Taliban to stop fighting and engage in a direct dialogue with the government.

Russia had also invited the U.S. to join the consultations, but it refused.

U.S. State Department acting spokesman Mark Toner said Thursday that while Washington supports regional peace efforts, the Moscow consultations "seemed to be a unilateral Russian attempt to assert influence in the region that we felt wasn't constructive at this time."

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 2:30

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis
History of NORAD tracking Santa 3:15

History of NORAD tracking Santa

View More Video

Nation & World Videos