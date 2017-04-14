Nation & World

April 14, 2017 9:06 AM

Philadelphia police corral horse loose on city streets

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Police used carrots to corral a horse that got loose and blocked traffic at an intersection in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood.

Police believe the animal got loose from the city's Fairmount Park stables. Officials there didn't immediately return a call for comment.

The horse was seen galloping through the city streets before being captured by police at Girard Avenue and Richmond Street about 7:15 a.m. Friday.

Officers used carrots to attract and calm down the horse, so they could put him in a trailer.

