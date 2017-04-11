Nation & World

April 11, 2017 10:16 AM

Jail time for woman who threatened youth football officials

The Associated Press
GREENSBURG, Pa.

A western Pennsylvania woman will spend up to two years in jail for helping a co-worker threaten youth football officials.

The Tribune-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2p3r0AD) that 35-year-old Kimberly Ross, of Connellsville, pleaded guilty to charges of making terroristic threats, conspiracy and harassment last year. Police say Ross helped her co-worker, Joseph Loughner, write threatening letters to Mt. Pleasant Area Junior Football League officials during the 2015 season. He was apparently concerned about player safety.

Authorities say one letter was written on a place mat from the restaurant where Ross and Loughner worked. Police also found bullets with officials' names written on them at a league field but could not charge anyone with the threats.

Four weeks of games were cancelled as a result of the threats.

Ross was also sentenced Monday to pay $16,000 in restitution.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 2:30

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis
History of NORAD tracking Santa 3:15

History of NORAD tracking Santa

View More Video

Nation & World Videos