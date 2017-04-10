Nation & World

April 10, 2017 7:38 AM

5 hikers found dead in Canadian mountains after fall

The Associated Press
LIONS BAY, British Columbia

Authorities in British Columbia say the bodies of five hikers have been found after they fell more than 1,600 feet (500 meters) to their death in the mountains north of Vancouver.

Search manager Martin Colwell says the hikers were crossing an unstable ledge of snow when they fell. Four bodies were found at the bottom of Mount Harvey on Sunday afternoon. A fifth body was discovered hours later.

Colwell says search and rescue efforts were launched Saturday after a sixth hiker with the group who had fallen behind found the others missing when he arrived at the summit. Colwell says that hiker found another person walking up the trail who alerted police.

All five victims were part of a regular hiking group from the Vancouver area.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 2:30

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis
History of NORAD tracking Santa 3:15

History of NORAD tracking Santa

View More Video

Nation & World Videos