April 10, 2017 7:34 AM

Brake lights stretch for miles after Atlanta bridge collapse

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

A slow parade of red brake lights illuminated the Atlanta highways Monday morning as motorists inched around the city in the wake of a bridge fire and collapse that shut down one of the main highways.

Atlanta's mayor had warned motorists they'd face longer commutes Monday, as school buses, parents and workers returned to the roads after spring break.

Video from news helicopters showed traffic backups that stretched for miles during rush hour on Interstate 285, the bypass around Atlanta.

Streets near the site of the bridge collapse on Interstate 85 — which is shut down in both directions — were also clogged.

Officials aim to rebuild the bridge by mid-June.

A homeless man accused of starting the fire under the bridge was indicted Friday on an arson charge.

