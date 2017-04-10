Nation & World

April 10, 2017 1:20 AM

China navy says it foiled pirate attack on ship off Somalia

The Associated Press
BEIJING

China's navy says its forces foiled an attack by pirates on a freighter in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Somalia.

A statement said 16 members of the Chinese special forces were lowered onto the Tuvalu-flagged ship OS35 by helicopter at dawn on Sunday. They placed the 19 crew members in a safety cabin and searched the ship to ensure there were no further threats.

No word was given on arrests or other contact with the pirates. The navy said a distress signal was received Saturday saying the ship was under attack by an unknown number of pirates aboard a single boat.

The rescue operation was launched from the missile frigate Yulin, part of the 25th anti-piracy squadron sent by China since it joined multinational patrols in 2008.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 2:30

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis
History of NORAD tracking Santa 3:15

History of NORAD tracking Santa

View More Video

Nation & World Videos