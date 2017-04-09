Nation & World

April 09, 2017 7:36 AM

Polish PM vows aid to survivors of apartment collapse

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Poland's prime minister has vowed to provide financial and other aid to the survivors of an apartment building collapse that left six people dead and four injured.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo came to the site of Saturday's collapse in the southwestern town of Swiebodzice (Shvyeh-'boh-tchi-tseh) and promised state aid to the survivors.

Swiebodzice Mayor Bogdan Kozuchowicz said Sunday that some children were orphaned in the collapse and five families were left homeless.

A team of construction experts is trying to determine what caused the recently renovated pre-World War II building to collapse.

Firefighters at the site initially said it might have been caused by a gas explosion.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 2:30

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis
History of NORAD tracking Santa 3:15

History of NORAD tracking Santa

View More Video

Nation & World Videos