In Georgia race, Republicans battle as Democrat chases upset

Republicans are fighting among themselves in a Georgia special congressional election while an upstart Democratic candidate raises more than $8.3 million in hopes of scoring a major upset.
National Republicans are spending several million to hammer Jon Ossoff and tie him to House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. But the conservative Club for Growth is going after a leading Republican contender. And other GOP candidates are fighting over who's the most loyal to President Donald Trump.
There are a total of 18 candidates from both parties running for the congressional seat near Atlanta vacated when its former holder left to serve as Trump's health secretary .
