Nation & World

April 08, 2017 5:35 AM

Somaliland journalist sentenced to 2 years in prison

The Associated Press
MOGADISHU, Somalia

A court in Somalia's breakaway northern territory of Somaliland has sentenced a journalist to two years in prison after he was arrested for meeting Somalia's new president.

Abdimalik Muse Oldon was charged with engaging in anti-national activities, spreading "false" news and disturbing public order.

Oldon, an online journalist, was arrested upon his arrival at the Hargeisa airport after he met Somalia's new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed in February.

Oldon was sentenced Saturday at a regional court in Hargeisa, Somaliland's capital.

Somali media organizations have long said Somalia's old penal code written in 1960 is designed to silence journalists and curtail freedom of expression.

Oldon's family told reporters they would appeal the verdict.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991. No country so far has recognized it as independent.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking 2:30

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking
Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis
History of NORAD tracking Santa 3:15

History of NORAD tracking Santa

View More Video

Nation & World Videos