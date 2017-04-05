AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

N. Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a newly developed powerful ballistic missile into its eastern waters Wednesday, U.S. and South Korean officials said, amid worries the North might conduct nuclear or long-range rocket tests ahead of the first summit between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week.
The initial U.S. and South Korean assessments indicated it was a KN-15 medium-range missile, whose first publicly known test in February was considered by many foreign experts as a potentially worrying development. It uses solid fuel already loaded inside the missile, which would shorten launch preparation times, boost the weapon's mobility and make it harder for outsiders to detect the signs of its liftoff.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had said after the February launch that the missile, called "Pukguksong-2" in North Korea, provided another nuclear attack capability against the United States and South Korea. Most of North Korea's missiles use liquid propellant, which usually must be added on the launch pad before the weapon is fired.
The missile fired from land in the area of the eastern coastal city of Sinpo on Wednesday morning flew about 60 kilometers (37 miles), according to a South Korean military statement. The missile launched in February flew about 500 kilometers (310 miles), but it wasn't immediately clear if the shorter distance meant Wednesday's launch was a failure.
North Korean state media said the "Pukguksong-2" missile is a surface-to-surface missile that can carry nuclear warheads. It is likely to be an upgraded version of the submarine-launched missile named "Pukguksong" launched last summer. Many South Korean experts say "Pukguksong-2" missile would be a greater security threat because it can be launched anywhere from a ground-based mobile vehicle. While submarines are also a stealthy way to do that, North Korea doesn't have enough of them.
Syria chemical attack death toll now at 72; new strikes hit
BEIRUT (AP) — The death toll from a suspected chemical attack on a northern Syrian town rose to 72 on Wednesday while activists and rescue workers kept finding more terrified survivors hiding in shelters near the site of the harrowing assault, one of the deadliest in years in Syria's civil war.
According to a Syrian opposition group, renewed airstrikes hit the town of Khan Sheikhoun a day after the attack that the Trump administration has blamed on the government of President Bashar Assad, saying that his patrons, Russia and Iran, bore "great moral responsibility" for the deaths.
The U.N. Security Council was to hold an emergency meeting On Wednesday in response to the strike and in Brussels, officials from 70 nations gathered for a major donors' conference on the future of Syria and the region.
The attack on Khan Sheikhoun killed dozens of people on Tuesday, leaving residents gasping for breath and convulsing in the streets and overcrowded hospitals. Videos from the scene showed volunteer medics using fire hoses to wash the chemicals from victims' bodies. Haunting images of lifeless children piled in heaps reflected the magnitude of the attack, which was reminiscent of a 2013 chemical assault that left hundreds dead and was the worst in the country's ruinous six-year conflict.
Syrian doctors said a combination of toxic gases is suspected to have been released during the airstrikes, causing the high death toll and severe symptoms.
Investigators search suspected Russian suicide bomber's home
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Investigators say they have searched the home of the suspected suicide bomber behind Monday's deadly explosion on the St. Petersburg subway.
The bomb went off on a train under Russia's second-largest city on Monday, killing 14 people and injuring dozens. Investigators said they suspect a 22-year old Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, Akbardzhon Dzhalilov, of having detonated the bomb.
The Investigative Committee said in a statement in the early hours on Wednesday that the investigators searched the man's home in St. Petersburg. They also examined CCTV footage from outside Dzhalilov's home which shows him leave home with a bag and a backpack.
Another bomb, hidden in a bag, was found and de-activated at another St. Petersburg station just half an hour before the blast. Dzhalilov's DNA was found on the bag.
McConnell claims votes to bust Supreme Court filibuster
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is claiming he has the votes necessary to thwart a planned Democratic filibuster of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, as a showdown draws near that could change the Senate, and the court, for generations.
"They seem determined to head into the abyss," the Kentucky Republican said of Democrats as debate began Tuesday over Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination. "They need to reconsider."
Democrats made clear they had no plans to do so, and blamed Republicans for pushing them to attempt a nearly unheard of filibuster of a qualified Supreme Court pick. Forty-four Democrats intend to vote against proceeding to final confirmation on Gorsuch, which would be enough to block him under the Senate's existing parliamentary rules that require 60 votes to advance a nomination.
But McConnell intends to act unilaterally with the rest of the 51 other members of the GOP Senate conference and change the rules to eliminate the 60-vote threshold so that it would require just a simple majority to install Gorsuch on the high court bench, as well as all future Supreme Court nominees. Asked if he has the votes to do that, given misgivings voiced by many Republicans, McConnell answered simply "yes."
Democrats tried mightily to keep the focus on Republicans' plans to change Senate rules, rather than on their own plans to obstruct a nominee who would likely have gotten onto the court easily with no filibuster in earlier and less contentious political times.
White House, lawmakers adrift over reviving health bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration and Republican lawmakers plan to continue their uphill effort to exhume the House GOP's all-but-buried health care bill, but remain adrift and divided over how to reshape it to attract enough votes to muscle it through the chamber.
White House officials and leading legislators aimed to resume talks Wednesday. Late Tuesday, they failed in a Capitol basement office meeting to shake hands on a White House proposal to let states seek federal waivers to drop coverage mandates that President Barack Obama's health care law slapped on the insurance industry.
"All of us want an agreement," Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told reporters after two dozen lawmakers from both ends of the GOP spectrum huddled with Vice President Mike Pence and other White House officials. Meadows added, "There's a whole lot of things that we have to work out."
Meadows leads the conservative House Freedom Caucus, whose roughly three dozen members have largely opposed the GOP legislation for not going far enough to abrogate Obama's Affordable Care Act, and their opposition helped to thwart the measure in the House in late March.
The White House offers got an uneven reception earlier Tuesday from GOP moderates and conservatives, leaving prospects shaky that the party could salvage one of its leading legislative priorities. There was no evidence that the proposals won over any of the GOP opponents who humiliated President Donald Trump and House leaders on March 24, forcing them to cancel a planned vote on a Republican health care bill that was destined to lose.
APNewsBreak: Thousands of defects found on oil train routes
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Government inspections of railroads that haul volatile crude oil across the United States have uncovered almost 24,000 safety defects, including problems similar to those blamed in derailments that triggered massive fires or oil spills in Oregon, Virginia, Montana and elsewhere, according to data obtained by The Associated Press.
The safety defects were discovered during targeted federal inspections on almost 58,000 miles of oil train routes in 44 states. The inspection program began two years ago following a string of oil train accidents across North America, including a 2013 derailment in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, that killed 47 people.
Federal regulators said the inspections resulted in 1,118 violation recommendations, prompting railroads to become more responsive to concerns raised by track inspectors and to improve safety.
Problems identified by federal inspectors included worn rails and other equipment; bolts meant to hold tracks in place that were broken, loosened or missing; and cracks in steel bars joining sections of track. They also noted failures by railroads to quickly fix problems identified through inspections.
Such issues are not uncommon across the nation's 140,000-mile freight rail network. But they've received heightened attention after rail shipments of crude oil increased and the number of major derailments spiked following a surge in domestic energy production.
US-China summit at Trump's resort polishes Mar-a-Lago brand
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — No doubt Florida's oceanfront Mar-a-Lago resort is an impressive site for a summit between the presidents of the U.S. and China. And it's a pretty nice business advertisement, too, for the owner of the luxurious, members-only private property.
That would be Donald J. Trump.
Even before this week's summit, Trump and his aides had begun referring to Mar-a-Lago as the "Winter White House," a marketing coup for a man who has made millions selling his personal brand. Now the president is writing his property deeper into American history books by meeting there with China's Xi Jinping.
The two-day summit, partly to discuss sensitive trade issues, follows five previous weekend trips that Trump has made to Mar-a-Lago in the 12 weeks he has been president. On his fourth weekend in office, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe joined him there, and the two heads of state huddled on the restaurant's patio before making headlines with a televised joint response to a North Korean missile test.
VIP visits to presidential homes are a tradition dating to shortly before World War II, when Franklin D. Roosevelt began inviting dignitaries to his Hyde Park estate north of New York City, according to the U.S. State Department's historical website. More recently, George H.W. Bush brought leaders to the family's Kennebunkport, Maine, compound, and his son George W. Bush invited them to his Crawford, Texas, ranch. President Barack Obama hosted Xi at Sunnylands, an estate in the California desert formerly owned by late philanthropists Walter and Leonore Annenberg.
In S. Korea, ex-vagrants want land promised for forced labor
SEOSAN, South Korea (AP) — Chung Young-chul takes a drag on his cigarette and watches as wild ducks fly across rice fields and land on a reservoir in this remote farming village. He's among nearly 2,000 people — ex-gangsters, ex-convicts, former prostitutes, orphans — who were once held here, forced to work without pay for years and are now largely forgotten.
"Some died after they were beaten and got sick. Others died of malnutrition or in accidents," said Chung, 74. "It was worse than a prison camp ... We were starving slaves."
They were victims of social engineering orchestrated in the 1960s by dictator Park Chung-hee, late father of just-ousted President Park Geun-hye. His 18-year rule was marked by both a dramatic economic rise and enormous human rights abuses.
He cleared city streets of so-called vagrants and put them to work on land and road projects as free labor to help rebuild the country after the 1950-53 Korean War. The victims say they've never received a proper investigation or compensation.
Car bomb kills at least 7 at restaurant in Somalia's capital
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somalia say a car bomb blast at a restaurant in the capital has killed at least seven people.
Col. Ahmed Hashi says several others were injured in the massive blast Wednesday near the ministries of internal security and youth and sports in Mogadishu.
There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, the al-Qaida-linked Islamic extremist group al-Shabab group often carries out such attacks.
The rebels have been pushed out of the capital and other major urban areas in Somalia but they continue to carry out deadly bombings and attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.
Al-Shabab has denounced new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed as an "apostate" and warned Somalis against supporting him.
Lefty looking for magic Nicklaus used to win Masters at 46
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jack Nicklaus compared his sixth and last Masters title at age 46 to catching lightning in a bottle. If Phil Mickelson has his way, he'll put an end to the myth that lightning never strikes the same place twice.
"I don't think much about age right now," said Mickelson, a three-time Masters champion who turns 47 in June. "I think that guys' careers are being extended a lot longer because of the way fitness has taken over.
"And it's not like I'm a pillar of fitness," he chuckled, "but I spend a decent enough time to be able to physically perform and practice and play the way I'd like to play. You look at guys like (59-year-old) Bernhard Langer who was in the second-to-last group last year — I don't feel as though age is as big a factor as it was decades ago."
No less an authority than Nicklaus himself believes Lefty may be onto something.
"Phil is far better prepared than I (was). I don't think he's probably playing his best golf right now but sometimes that changes very quickly," Nicklaus said. "Honestly, age is not an issue to him. He's a big guy and he's a long guy and he's got a great short game. I wouldn't be a bit surprised to find him in contention."
