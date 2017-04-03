Trooper ambush suspect's lawyers want confession tossed

A judge has heard testimony on whether he should throw out the videotaped confession of a man charged in the 2014 ambush slaying of a Pennsylvania trooper.
Attorneys for Eric Frein (freen) contend police violated his rights on the night of his arrest by continuing to interrogate him after he told them he didn't want to "answer questions about crimes." They also say police blocked an attorney hired by Frein's parents from seeing him.
Frein is accused of opening fire outside a state police barracks in the Poconos, killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounding a second trooper. Frein led police on a 48-day manhunt before his capture.
A judge watched portions of the tape Monday. He has yet to rule.
Opening statements in the trial will be held Tuesday.
