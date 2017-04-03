AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Senate panel to vote on Trump's Supreme Court nominee
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate panel is opening a weeklong partisan showdown over President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee with Democrats steadily amassing the votes to block Neil Gorsuch and force Republicans to unilaterally change long-standing rules to confirm him.
The Republican-led Judiciary Committee meets Monday and is expected to back Gorsuch and send his nomination to the full Senate, most likely on a near-party line vote. Intent on getting Trump's pick on the high court, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is likely to change Senate rules so that Gorsuch can be confirmed with a simple majority in the 100-seat chamber, instead of the 60-voter threshold.
"Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed this week," McConnell said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, adding, "how that happens really depends on our Democratic friends. How many of them are willing to oppose cloture on a partisan basis to kill a Supreme Court nominee."
So far, 36 Democrats and one independent have announced they will vote to block the nomination on a procedural cloture vote — a parliamentary step to advance a legislative issue — and oppose the choice. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., who faces a tough re-election in a state Trump won handily, announced his opposition on Sunday.
"With Judge Gorsuch on the bench, I am deeply concerned that dark money will continue to drown out the voices and votes of citizens, the Court will stand between women and their doctors, and the government will reach into the private lives of law-abiding Americans. These are not Montana values, which is why I cannot support this nomination," Tester said in a statement.
___
Leftist claims win in Ecuador election; rival cries foul
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Leftist candidate Lenin Moreno appeared to have won Ecuador's presidential election but his opposition rival refused to recognize the results, calling on his supporters to take to the streets to guard against "fraud."
Sunday's second-round runoff in the Andean nation of 16 million was being watched closely as a barometer of whether the left, which had dominated South American politics for the past 15 years, could stop a string of right-wing victories across the region.
With more than 97 percent of voting acts counted, Moreno garnered 51 percent of the vote while conservative banker Guillermo Lasso stood at just under 49 percent. A difference of about 224,000 votes separated the two candidates with a smaller number of ballots still left to count.
Lasso said he would challenge the results in all of Ecuador's 24 provinces after three exit polls showed him winning. He also questioned why results that took three days to calculate following the first round of voting in February were announced so quickly in Sunday's runoff.
"This is very sickening. We're not going to allow it," Lasso told supporters, adding that he had shared his concerns with the head of the Organization of American States in a phone conversation.
___
Families in flood-hit Colombian city search for children
MOCOA, Colombia (AP) — Jose Albeiro Vargas last saw his grandson the night a fierce rain came and unleashed havoc on this small city surrounded by rivers and mountains in southern Colombia.
From what the store owner has been able to gather, the torrents of mud, water and debris unleashed on the city of Mocoa by the rain-swollen river swept away his 18-month-old grandson, Jadir Estiven. On Sunday, Vargas was searching for the boy and the infant's young mother, his daughter. The baby's father survived.
"They were hit by the strongest avalanche," said Vargas, the owner of a clothing store who was so tired from the search effort that he could barely open his eyes or speak.
He is far from the only person in Mocoa searching desperately for young loved ones. At least 43 children were among the confirmed dead from the devastating flood, according to President Juan Manuel Santos. Santos later wrote on his Twitter account that he had been informed the death toll had increased to 254.
The young may have been particularly vulnerable in this disaster because they were in bed when the floods surged through the city of 40,000 Friday night and early Saturday.
___
Egypt's el-Sissi and America's Trump: A common language?
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, a former general who was elected but rules with a heavy hand, may find a kindred spirit in Donald Trump this week.
The two first met in September at New York's Plaza Hotel, with the U.S. president calling el-Sissi "a fantastic guy" and proclaiming "good chemistry" in a meeting that boosted a struggling candidate short on foreign policy experience. Soon el-Sissi became the first foreign leader to congratulate Trump on his surprise electoral win, his office says. On Monday he visits the White House.
That contrasts sharply with el-Sissi's distress under President Barack Obama, who seemed far more sensitive to human rights abuses than his successor, holding up various forms of assistance and never inviting el-Sissi to Washington.
El-Sissi is hardly cut from Trump cloth: He is a somewhat taciturn career military man, while his host is a brash real estate developer and reality TV star who inherited a fortune. Yet their instincts and language seem strikingly similar:
BAD PEOPLE
___
APNewsBreak: Losses from mine spill may be less than feared
DENVER (AP) — Economic damage from a Colorado mine waste spill caused by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency may be far less than originally feared after attorneys drastically reduced some of the larger claims, The Associated Press has learned.
Farmers, business owners, residents and others initially said they suffered a staggering $1.2 billion in lost income, property damage and personal injuries from the 2015 spill at the Gold King Mine, which tainted rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.
But the total now appears to be about $420 million. A single law firm that originally filed claims totaling $900 million for a handful of New Mexico property owners told the AP it had lowered their claims to $120 million.
It's still uncertain whether the White House and Congress — both now controlled by the GOP — are willing to pay for any of the economic losses, even though Republicans were among the most vocal in demanding the EPA make good on the harm.
Under former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, the EPA said it was prohibited by law from doing so.
___
Tornado kills 2 in Louisiana as state put on 'high alert'
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (AP) — A tornado flipped a mobile home Sunday in Louisiana, killing a mother and her 3-year-old daughter as a storm system with hurricane-force winds crawled across the Deep South, damaging homes and businesses.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards put the entire state on "high alert" and warned residents to stay off the roads. He urged people to keep their cellphones charged and close by so that they could get severe weather alerts through Monday.
"It is an extremely dangerous weather event," he said.
Parts of Arkansas and Mississippi were also under a threat of tornadoes, but the bullseye was on much of Louisiana. The system packed heavy rain, large hail and sparked flash flooding. Up to 6 inches of rain could fall in some areas.
A tornado with peak winds of 110 mph (180 kph) traveled for nearly 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) on the ground in the rural community of Breaux Bridge, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Baton Rouge, the National Weather Service reported.
___
French radicals get respect in Le Pen's presidential race
LYON, France (AP) — There's no doubt that an extreme-right French group known for violence and large doses of anti-Semitism doesn't like journalists or the establishment.
"You lie ... you spend your time at society soirees ... you are the system!" Steven Bissuel, the boss of the Lyon chapter of the Union Defense Group (GUD), hissed at an Associated Press journalist.
Marine Le Pen, the far-right French presidential candidate, may not personally know Bissuel or his "black rats," as GUD members call themselves. She also many not individually know their extreme-right brothers down the cobblestone street in old Lyon, the militants of Identity Generation, whose speeches and shock tactics can have strong racist overtones.
But members of France's extreme-right subculture have a growing footprint in Le Pen's anti-immigration National Front party and in her campaign. Le Pen's willingness to bring them into her fold runs counter to her efforts to purge National Front ranks — including her own father, the party's co-founder — to transform the longtime pariah party into a mainstream political force.
Leading figures who once hailed from both extremist groups are donning suits and taking on roles in Le Pen's bid for victory in France's two-round April 23-May 7 presidential election.
___
Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mogul's case
WASHINGTON (AP) — A high-flying Turkish-Iranian businessman is busted in Miami, accused of laundering money for Iran. Turkey accuses the prominent American prosecutor of ties to a shadowy group it blames for a failed coup attempt. President Donald Trump fires the prosecutor. Then the businessman hires a former New York mayor close to Trump to help him avoid conviction.
And the case becomes a bitter distraction for two allies that are supposed to be focused on fighting the Islamic State group.
In the year since Reza Zarrab was arrested, his case has grown ever more complex and far-reaching. As Turkey presses the Trump administration to get the charges tossed, an increasingly messy web of connections has come into view, prompting questions about conflicts of interest, Turkish corruption and pro-Turkey lobbying by individuals near the center of Trump's orbit.
On Friday, federal prosecutors raised fresh concerns about a recent trip that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani made to Turkey to consult with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the case. Joining Giuliani was former Attorney General Michael Mukasey.
Both were hired by Zarrab's defense. But oddly, neither is involved in pleading the case in U.S. District Court, leading prosecutors to wonder if the defense is trying to circumvent the regular judicial process by going above prosecutors' heads.
___
Energetic Backstreet Boys bring the nostalgia to ACM Awards
While Justin Timberlake had a show-stopping moment alongside Chris Stapleton at the 2015 Country Music Association Awards, it was the Backstreet Boys who shined brightly at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards.
The boy band had the night's liveliest moment Sunday in Las Vegas: the fivesome brought the party vibe to life while singing their classic "Everybody (Backstreet Back)" along with duo Florida Georgia Line.
Carrie Underwood and Nicole Kidman were just a few of the audience members at the T-Mobile Arena who felt the nostalgia, sang along and danced excitedly.
The performance hit a new height when Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of FGL joined the Backstreet Boys during their memorable dance routine, earning louder cheers from the crowd.
Before that moment, FGL sang their duet with the boy band, "God, Your Mama and Me." It was the duo's third performance at three-hour show, which aired live on CBS.
___
Title or money? The give-and-take of one-and-done in hoops
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The teenager who plays hoops for a year in college and then leaves for the NBA used to be part novelty, part nuisance.
These days, it's as common as a 3-pointer and as acceptable as your office bracket pool.
Once the domain of Kentucky, Duke and few other select schools, the so-called one-and-dones now come from all over the country.
The run on freshmen in the 2017 NBA draft has the potential to go a dozen deep before an upperclassmen's name is called. They'll come from Tobacco Road at Duke and the Great Northwest in Washington. Only one of the dozen-plus freshmen — Gonzaga's 7-footer Zach Collins, if he goes — will be able to say he played for the NCAA title, but that doesn't really stop anybody.
"There's lots of different ways to build a program and build an elite program," said Gonzaga coach Mark Few, whose team plays North Carolina in Monday night's title game. "You can do it through attracting the greatest talent out there, or you can do it by getting good players and develop them and get them to play together."
