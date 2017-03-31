Dad stunned that wounded man is nightclub shooting suspect

1:32 Modesto JC beaten by Sacramento Pause

0:47 Three mobile homes damaged by fire in Oakdale

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

2:04 Major crash at Turlock intersection

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

0:37 Toor de Cakes and Servpro owner Harinder Toor

1:41 New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed