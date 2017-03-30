Nation & World

March 30, 2017 12:04 PM

The Latest: S. Korea court approves arrest of ex-president

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

The Latest on legal problems of South Korea's disgraced ex-President Park Geun-hye (all times local):

4 a.m.

A South Korean court says it has approved the arrest of ex-President Park Geun-hye over corruption allegations.

Friday's ruling by the Seoul Central District Court means that prosecutors can immediately put Park in a detention facility. Prosecutors can detain her for up to 20 days before formally charging her.

Prosecutors have been pushing to arrest her over allegations that she colluded with a confidante to extort money from businesses and committed other wrongdoing.

The Constitutional Court ruled to dismiss Park over the allegations earlier in March, three months after Parliament impeached her.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

View more video

Nation & World Videos