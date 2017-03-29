Outrage over sex assault ruling in Mexico, judge suspended

Prosecutors in southern Mexico say they are appealing a court ruling that dismissed sex crime charges because there was no proof the suspect acted "with lascivious intent."
Judicial authorities also announced Wednesday that the judge in the case has been suspended.
The ruling shocked many, because the 17-year-old victim testified she was dragged into a car between two boys, one of whom fondled her breasts and one introduced a finger into her vagina.
The judge hearing a suspect's appeal ordered the case against him dismissed, saying that "an incidental touching or fondling will not be considered sexual acts, if proof is not presented that it was done to satisfy a sexual desire."
The prosecutors' office in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz says it "roundly" disagrees with the ruling and will appeal it.
Comments