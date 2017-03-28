3 storm chasers killed in crash during West Texas storms

1:16 Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite Pause

0:59 How to kill your lawn without chemicals

0:49 Flowers await at Modesto farmers market

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:38 Flood-plagued Dryden will re-open April 10

0:25 Raw Video: Police pursue carjacking suspect in Modesto

0:37 Toor de Cakes and Servpro owner Harinder Toor

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

1:36 National Anthem Tryouts for the Modesto Nuts