3 storm chasers killed in crash during West Texas storms

Three storm chasers were killed when their vehicles collided at a rural crossroads during severe West Texas storms on Tuesday.
The storms spawned multiple funnel clouds and an occasional tornado in open areas of West Texas on Tuesday afternoon. No damage was reported.
However, the three storm chasers were racing in different directions when authorities say one ran a stop sign at an intersection near the town of Spur, about 55 miles southeast of Lubbock. Tornadoes had been reported nearby at the time of the crash and heavy rain had been reported in the area, according to the National Weather Service.
The crash involved a Jeep and a Chevrolet Suburban sport utility vehicle, said Lt. Bryan Witt of the Texas Department of Public Safety. One person was in one vehicle and two in their other, Witt said, but he could not match up occupants with vehicles.
The identities of the storm chasers were not immediately available.
On Wednesday, the threat shifts eastward, and forecasters say about 19 million people in Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana could see stormy weather, including the possibility of strong tornadoes.
