Syrian opposition calls on US to spare civilians in Raqqa

National Anthem Tryouts for the Modesto Nuts

Raw Video: Police pursue carjacking suspect in Modesto

McManis winery looks to future

McClintock town hall in Sonora

Watching water levels in the Central Valley

Sights and Sounds: A daylong tribute to Stanislaus County Deputy Dennis Wallace

Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

2:29