March 25, 2017 5:41 PM

Hong Kong set to get new leader as anointed by Beijing

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

A committee dominated by pro-Beijing elites is set to cast ballots to choose Hong Kong's next leader in the first such vote since 2014's huge pro-democracy protests.

The election committee's 1,194 members will vote Sunday morning, with the city's former No. 2 official Carrie Lam widely expected to win after getting the backing of China's communist leaders.

The system, which was at the root of 2014's protests, has been criticized by pro-democracy activists as a "fake election."

Lam is an efficient and pragmatic administrator but unpopular with Hong Kongers because she's seen as a proxy for Beijing and out of touch with ordinary people.

Her main rival is John Tsang, who is highly popular but doesn't have Beijing's support.

