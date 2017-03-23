Photo gallery: New Hong Kong leader, as anointed by Beijing

In this March 20, 2017 photo, high-rise buildings are partly covered by heavy fog at Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour as fog blanketing Hong Kong is common in springtime. In the morning of Sunday, March 26, a select group of tycoons, business leaders, politicians and trade and industry group representatives will gather in a cavernous exhibition center to vote for the next leader of Hong Kong. Three candidates are on the ballot but there's little uncertainty about who the winner will be, with China's communist leaders already signaling early on their preference to the committee, which is stacked with pro-Beijing loyalists.
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2014 file photo, students carry a defaced picture of Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying during a protest in Hong Kong. Current leader Leung Chun-ying, a deeply polarizing figure, says he won't seek a second term after his current one expires on June 30, 2017, citing family reasons. Political analysts suspect he had to make a face-saving exit because Beijing asked him to step aside so someone more popular could take over.
In this March 20, 2017 photo, an election banner, left, is seen near a bus stop in Hong Kong.
In this March 5, 2017 photo, the shadow of a candidate, retired judge Woo Kwok-hing is seen during an election campaign in Hong Kong.
In this March 20, 2017 photo, the election banner of a candidate, retired judge Woo Kwok-hing is seen at a bus stop in Hong Kong.
In this March 9, 2017 photo, plain cloth police officers stand guard near Hong Kong's former No. 2 official, Carrie Lam, left, during an election campaign in Hong Kong.
In this March 19, 2017 photo, people walk past a placard with slogans against Hong Kong's former No. 2 official, Carrie Lam, right, in Hong Kong.
In this March 5, 2017 photo, Chief Executive candidate, Hong Kong's former Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah speaks during an election campaign in Hong Kong.
In this March 20, 2017 photo, a man walks past an election banner of Chief Executive candidate, Hong Kong's former Financial Secretary John Tsang Chun-wah in Hong Kong.
In this March 20, 2017 photo, the refection of an election banner of a candidate, retired judge Woo Kwok-hing is seen at a bus in Hong Kong.
In this March 19, 2017 photo, the news of chief executive election debate is seen at a restaurant in Hong Kong.
In this March 19, 2017 photo, the news of chief executive election debate is seen at a electrical shop in Hong Kong.
In this March 19, 2017 photo, a vendor sells "I Love Hong Kong" T-shirts in Hong Kong.
In this March 23, 2017 photo, a worker walks past a Chinese national flag and a Hong Kong fag at government headquarter in Hong Kong.
In this March 20, 2017 photo, a man looks at the Victoria Habour at a commercial building in Hong Kong.
