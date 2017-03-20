Syrian refugees in Turkey mark anniversary of uprising

Mohamed Hazouri, 11, a Syrian refugee from Aleppo, performs at a show of martial arts skills during a celebratory ceremony, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Monday, March 20, 2017. Some Syrians mark March 18 as the anniversary of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, which began six years ago with protests in the southern city of Daraa. Turkey, host to the largest refugee population in the world, including 2.7 million Syrians, is on the front line of the current crisis.
Hibeh, center in wheelchair, a Syrian refugee child from Aleppo performs accompanied by other children during a celebratory ceremony, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Monday, March 20, 2017. Some Syrians mark March 18 as the anniversary of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, which began six years ago with protests in the southern city of Daraa. Turkey, host to the largest refugee population in the world, including 2.7 million Syrians, is on the front line of the current crisis.
Syrian refugee children perform during a celebratory ceremony, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Monday, March 20, 2017. Some Syrians mark March 18 as the anniversary of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, which began six years ago with protests in the southern city of Daraa. Turkey, host to the largest refugee population in the world, including 2.7 million Syrians, is on the front line of the current crisis.
Syrian refugee children pose for a photographer backstage, as they wait their turn to perform during a celebratory ceremony, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Monday, March 20, 2017. Some Syrians mark March 18 as the anniversary of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, which began six years ago with protests in the southern city of Daraa. Turkey, host to the largest refugee population in the world, including 2.7 million Syrians, is on the front line of the current crisis.
Syrian refugee children wait for their turn to perform backstage during a celebratory ceremony in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Monday, March 20, 2017. Some Syrians mark March 18 as the anniversary of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, which began six years ago with protests in the southern city of Daraa. Turkey, host to the largest refugee population in the world, including 2.7 million Syrians, is on the front line of the current crisis.
Syrian refugee children perform during a celebratory ceremony in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Monday, March 20, 2017. Some Syrians mark March 18 as the anniversary of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, which began six years ago with protests in the southern city of Daraa. Turkey, host to the largest refugee population in the world, including 2.7 million Syrians, is on the front line of the current crisis.
Judy, 11, last name not given, a Syrian refugee girl from Aleppo, waits backstage for her turn to perform draped in a Syrian flag during a celebratory ceremony, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Monday, March 20, 2017. Some Syrians mark March 18 as the anniversary of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, which began six years ago with protests in the southern city of Daraa. Turkey, host to the largest refugee population in the world, including 2.7 million Syrians, is on the front line of the current crisis.
Syrian refugee children wait backstage for their turn to perform during a celebratory ceremony, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Monday, March 20, 2017. Some Syrians mark March 18 as the anniversary of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, which began six years ago with protests in the southern city of Daraa. Turkey, host to the largest refugee population in the world, including 2.7 million Syrians, is on the front line of the current crisis.
Syrian refugee children perform during a celebratory ceremony, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Monday, March 20, 2017. Some Syrians mark March 18 as the anniversary of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, which began six years ago with protests in the southern city of Daraa. Turkey, host to the largest refugee population in the world, including 2.7 million Syrians, is on the front line of the current crisis.
Syrian refugee youths perform martial arts skills during a celebratory ceremony, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Monday, March 20, 2017. Some Syrians mark March 18 as the anniversary of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, which began six years ago with protests in the southern city of Daraa. Turkey, host to the largest refugee population in the world, including 2.7 million Syrians, is on the front line of the current crisis.
Syrian refugee children, one holding a Turkish flag, perform during a celebratory ceremony in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Monday, March 20, 2017. Some Syrians mark March 18 as the anniversary of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, which began six years ago with protests in the southern city of Daraa. Turkey, host to the largest refugee population in the world, including 2.7 million Syrians, is on the front line of the current crisis.
Masa, 4, center, a Syrian refugee from Aleppo, performs accompanied by other children during a celebratory ceremony in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Monday, March 20, 2017. Some Syrians mark March 18 as the anniversary of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, which began six years ago with protests in the southern city of Daraa. Turkey, host to the largest refugee population in the world, including 2.7 million Syrians, is on the front line of the current crisis.
Syrian refugee children perform during a celebratory ceremony, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Monday, March 20, 2017. Some Syrians mark March 18 as the anniversary of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, which began six years ago with protests in the southern city of Daraa. Turkey, host to the largest refugee population in the world, including 2.7 million Syrians, is on the front line of the current crisis.
Judy, 11, center back to camera, a Syrian refugee girl from Aleppo, waits backstage for her turn to perform draped in a Syrian flag during a celebratory ceremony, in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey, Monday, March 20, 2017. Some Syrians mark March 18 as the anniversary of the uprising against President Bashar Assad, which began six years ago with protests in the southern city of Daraa. Turkey, host to the largest refugee population in the world, including 2.7 million Syrians, is on the front line of the current crisis.
