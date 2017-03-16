Video: California officer grabs driver before fatal shooting

1:30 Family of five makes former Oakdale church home Pause

1:28 Home searched in homicide investigation

1:04 Career coming to an end for Stanislaus County public defender

5:04 Royal Robbins interview

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized

1:59 Old church building in Oakdale on the move, awaits conversion

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:55 Turlock Christian's new campus gives kids a little wiggle room

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting