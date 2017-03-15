Nation & World

March 15, 2017 10:11 PM

Jordan's king meets with Trump adviser on Mideast peace push

The Associated Press
AMMAN, Jordan

Jordan's King Abdullah II and an envoy for President Donald Trump have held talks about reviving long-stalled efforts to reach an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

The king served as a key intermediary in previous U.S.-led negotiations on setting up a state of Palestine alongside Israel.

The U.S. Embassy in Jordan says Abdullah told envoy Jason Greenblatt on Wednesday that he would "do everything possible" to help end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-state solution.

Greenblatt told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in separate meetings earlier this week that Trump is interested in reaching a deal. Trump has suggested a two-state deal is not the only possible solution, but has not laid out his vision for a Mideast solution.

