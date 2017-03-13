Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: San Francisco's decades long history of protest

The Associated Press

For generations, San Francisco has been the heart of the American protest movement. In the 1960s, it was demonstrations against the Vietnam War. Later came repeated pushes for gay rights and other liberal causes. More recently, activists have targeted gentrification fueled by tech workers who've been flooding into the picturesque neighborhoods, driving up rents and evictions and making it the priciest city in the country.

But with Donald Trump in the White House, those tech workers and the area's old-school activists are finding common cause. Liberals have started trying to join activists' street tactics and passion with the expertise — and money — of the technology industry. When radicals join with successful professionals it can cause some dizzying scenes, but the Bay Area is used to a little chaos.

