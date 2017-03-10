Nation & World

March 10, 2017 4:35 PM

Iraqi envoy: No evidence of Islamic State chemical attack

The Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS

Iraq's U.N. ambassador says there is no evidence that the Islamic State extremist group used chemical weapons in an attack in Mosul, the country's second-largest city.

Iraq's U.N. Ambassador Mohamed Alhakim told reporters ahead of a Security Council meeting Friday on a reported attack that he spoke to officials in Baghdad and informed U.N. disarmament chief Kim Won-soo.

The alleged attack occurred last week in eastern Mosul, an area declared fully liberated by Iraqi forces in January.

But Alhakim said "there is really no evidence" that the Islamic State group "has used this chemical weapon."

If chemical weapons are used, he said, there is evidence of people injured and material left on the ground but "we don't have anything from the operation in Mosul that tells us we have that."

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

View more video

Nation & World Videos