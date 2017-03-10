4-year-old takes flight amid high winds in Cleveland area

0:55 Turlock Christian's new campus gives kids a little wiggle room Pause

0:52 Raw Video: Two injured in DUI crash in front of Beyer High School

2:11 McClintock town hall in Sonora

0:58 Body found in San Joaquin River

0:45 Wrist Society profile

2:21 Central Catholic opens NorCals with easy win

1:52 City, MYSA end soccer field partnership

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa