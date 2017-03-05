Pakistan says attack by militants kills 5 soldiers

Islamic militants attacked three Pakistani military border posts in a tribal region along the Afghan border, killing five soldiers, the army said Monday.
Pakistani troops repulsed the attackers, who had crossed overnight from Afghanistan into the Mohmand tribal region, the military statement said. It added that 10 of the attackers were believed to have been killed before the militants retreated to safe havens over the border.
No group has claimed responsibility. Pakistan has long been home to both local and al-Qaida linked foreign militants.
Several Pakistani military offensives have targeted the bases and infrastructure used by the militants in the country's tribal regions, and Islamabad says some of the groups have shifted to sanctuaries across the Afghan border.
The militants have shown the ongoing capability to launch large-scale attacks, such as a string of suicide bombings last month that killed over 125. One single bombing which targeted a famed Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan killed 90 devotees.
The Pakistani Taliban, their allied local militants and the Islamic State group have claimed the brazen attacks.
Comments