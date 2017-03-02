Floods in Zimbabwe kill 246 since December

1:03 Raw Video: Shooting in downtown Modesto Pause

0:23 Raw video: Fatal accident east of Modesto

0:45 One man shot, another in custody in Modesto

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

2:08 Colin Kaepernick clarifies remarks on Fidel Castro, Malcolm X

1:18 Lessons learned from the 'Yucks' help Lynch pursue winning culture for 49ers

2:31 Tour gives glimpse of training center planned for Modesto Bee building