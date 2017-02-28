Nation & World

February 28, 2017 9:18 AM

Blasts at Serbia ammunition depot; 1 killed, some 25 injured

The Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia

Two explosions occurred at a military facility in central Serbia Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring 25 others, Serbia's Defense Ministry said. Three people are missing.

The statement said the blasts took place at an ammunition depot in Kragujevac, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Belgrade, which stores mines and other ammunition.

Local media said a roof caved in, possibly trapping some people inside. Firefighting teams were at the scene.

Local hospital officials said most of the victims suffered severe burns.

