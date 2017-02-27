Nation & World

February 27, 2017 12:48 AM

Mardi Gras crash suspect's alcohol level nearly triple limit

By REBECCA SANTANA Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Police say the driver accused of plowing into a crowd enjoying a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

The New Orleans Police Department issued a statement identifying the man as 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto. He's being held at the city's jail on charges of first-degree negligent vehicular injuring, hit-and-run driving causing serious injury and reckless operation of a vehicle.

The accident happened Saturday during one of the busiest nights of Mardi Gras when thousands of people throng the streets of Mid-City to watch the elaborate floats and clamor to catch beads and trinkets tossed from riders.

Police said Sunday that 28 people were hurt in the accident that sent 21 people to the hospital; an additional seven people at the scene declined medical help.

Related content

Nation & World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

View more video

Nation & World Videos