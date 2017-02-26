Nation & World

February 26, 2017 6:37 PM

Border Patrol pursuit ends in crash; 9 hurt, 1 critically

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Officials say nine people were injured, one critically, when an SUV driven by a suspected human smuggler crashed while being chased by Border Patrol agents near Lake Morena.

Mark Endicott, a supervisory Border Patrol agent for the San Diego sector, tells The San Diego Union Tribute (http://bit.ly/2mkwTLw) that agents tried to pull over the Chevrolet Trailblazer on Sunday but the driver sped off.

The vehicle crashed minutes later near the entrance to Lake Morena County Park.

Endicott says officials suspect the driver, a U.S. citizen, was smuggling his passengers into the country. All of the passengers were adult, Mexican nationals who were in the U.S. illegally. No one in the crash was identified.

