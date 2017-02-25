Nation & World

February 25, 2017 6:40 AM

Dealership taken for a ride when $150k Maserati disappears

The Associated Press
BOCA RATON, Fla.

A Maserati is missing after police say a man conned a salesman during a test drive.

Boca Raton police say 45-year-old Michael McGilvary II went to a dealership to test drive a $150,000 Maserati GranTurismo.

He and a salesman drove to a marina so McGilvary could supposedly show his girlfriend the car. They walked down the dock, then McGilvary told the salesman he would get his girlfriend. When he didn't return after 30 minutes, the salesman searched for McGilvary. The valet told him McGilvary had driven off.

McGilvary was arrested Wednesday on auto theft charges, one day later, but the car wasn't found. McGilvary was being held Saturday by federal authorities on a probation violation. It couldn't be determined if he has an attorney.

