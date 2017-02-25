The Latest: Victim says alleged shooter asked about visas

This Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, photo provided by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office in Olathe, Kan., shows Adam Purinton, who has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the Wednesday night shooting at a crowded bar in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe. One man was killed and two were injured in the shooting.
In this undated photo provided by Kranti Shalia, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, left, poses for photo with Alok Madasani and his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In the middle of a crowded bar, a 51-year-old former air traffic controller yelled at two Indian men - Kuchibhotla and Madasani - to "get out of my country," witnesses said, then opened fire in an attack that killed one of the men and wounded the other, as well as a third man who tried to help, Thursday, Feb 23, 2017, in Olathe, Kan.
A small memorial for Srinivas Kuchibhotla is displayed outside Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kan., Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Kuchibhotla was shot and killed at the bar Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Law enforcement personnel investigate the patio area of Austins Bar & Grill on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Olathe, Kansas. Witnesses said a man accused of opening fire in a crowded bar yelled at two Indian men to "get out of my country" before pulling the trigger in an attack that killed one of the men and wounded the other, as well as a third man who tried to help.
Flags are at half staff at Garmin headquarters Olathe, Kan., Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Srinivas Kuchibhotla was employed at the company. He was killed in a shooting at a bar on Wednesday night. Witnesses say a man accused of opening fire in a crowded bar yelled at two Indian men to “get out of my country” before pulling the trigger. The attack killed one of the men and wounded the other, as well as a third man who tried to help.
Eric Jackson, FBI Special Agent in Charge, addresses questions from the media during a press conference Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 at the Olathe Police Department in Olathe, Kan. looking on, from left, Steve Howe, Johnson County District Attorney, Olathe Police Chief Steve Menke and Tom Beall, U.S. Attorney for District of Kansas. Witnesses said a man accused of opening fire in a crowded bar yelled at two Indian men to "get out of my country" before pulling the trigger in an attack that killed one of the men and wounded the other, as well as a third man who tried to help. Hours later, the suspect reportedly told a bartender in another town that he needed a place to hide because he had just killed two Middle Eastern men.
