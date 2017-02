Zookeepers at Chester Zoo in the UK spotted capybara Lochley giving birth to her first two youngsters before the zoo opened. Later, astonished visitors were able to witness the arrivals of the third and fourth pups. “Within no time, all of the babies were up on their feet, running around, sniffing buttercups and clambering over mum," said James Andrewes, assistant team manager at the zoo. The scientific name for the capybara means ‘water hog’ and they are sometimes referred to as the giant guinea pig. The capybara comes from South America.