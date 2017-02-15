California officials rush to drain lake before new storms

Water gushes from the Oroville Dam's main spillway Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Crews working around the clock atop the crippled Oroville Dam have made progress repairing the damaged spillway, state officials said Tuesday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Truck after truck line the Oroville Dam roadway as the effort to stabilize the emergency spillway continues Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Officials say the decision to lift the evacuation order for nearly 200,000 people living below a damaged dam in California has taken into account updated weather forecasts. A storm later this week is expected to be colder, with less rain.
San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Michael Macor
Anthony Bradley, 12, center right, of Oroville, Calif., leaves a shelter with some balloons alongside his one-year-old niece Aunia Steele after a mandatory evacuation was lifted Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Young evacuees gather their belongings as they prepare to leave a shelter Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Brandon Moua, left, and his brother Justin, of Oroville, Calif., fold a blanket as they prepared to leave a shelter Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
In this photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Edith Adeyta, left, shows Jesus and Omar Rojo where to leave their pregnant ewes at the evacuation center at Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, Calif. Authorities on Tuesday lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Carlos Avila Gonzalez
Rylan Moua, left, and his uncle Christopher Vang, right, of Oroville, Calif., gather pillows as they leave a shelter Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Evacuees converge outside of a shelter Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
In this photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Gerldeen Trammell, right, sits in her family's car with her daughter and grandchildren from Oroville at the evacuation center at Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, Calif. Authorities on Tuesday lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Carlos Avila Gonzalez
Evacuees listen to an announcement lifting the evacuation of the Oroville Dam communities Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Bill Croyle, acting director of the Department of Water Resources, discusses the repairs on the emergency spillway of Oroville Dam during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 14 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The evacuation order that was put in place Sunday out of concerns the dam's emergency spillway could fail was lifted allowing people to return home.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, left, answers a question concerning his decision to lift the evacuation order and allow people to return home, as Bill Croyle, acting director of the Department of Water Resources, right, looks on during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 14 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Honea ordered mass evacuations on Sunday for everyone living below the Oroville Lake, out of concerns the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway could fail and send a 30-foot wall of water roaring downstream.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
In this photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Yuba City flood evacuees Roxanna Lyon,32, kisses son Wyatt, 3, as she balances daughter Laurie, 2, on her lap inside the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, Calif. The temple, the area's oldest and largest, took in more than 200 people who were forced to evacuate the towns while emergency crews tried to keep the Oroville Dam from flooding. Officials say the decision to lift the evacuation order for nearly 200,000 people living below a damaged dam in California has taken into account updated weather forecasts.
The Sacramento Bee via AP
Renee C. Byer
The Feather River flows with force through Oroville, Calif. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Workers are rushing to repair the barrier at the nation's tallest dam after authorities on Sunday ordered the evacuation for everyone living below the lake amid concerns the spillway could fail and send water roaring downstream.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
In this photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Diljit Singh, 7, eats as his parents Ramandeep Kaur, left, and father, Baltwant Singh, 49, center, rest after evacuating from Yuba City inside the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, Calif. The temple, the area's oldest and largest, took in more than 200 people who were forced to evacuate the towns while emergency crews tried to keep the Oroville Dam from flooding. Officials say the decision to lift the evacuation order for nearly 200,000 people living below a damaged dam in California has taken into account updated weather forecasts.
The Sacramento Bee via AP
Renee C. Byer
A Skycrane helicopter, left, returns to a staging area to be reloaded with rocks as another helicopter carries its load of rocks to fill in a hole on the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The barrier, at the nation's tallest dam, is being repaired after authorities ordered mass evacuations for everyone living below the lake out of concerns the spillway could fail and send a 30-foot wall of water roaring downstream.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Repair crews work to repair the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The barrier, at the nation's tallest dam, is being repaired after authorities ordered mass evacuations for everyone living below the lake out of concerns the spillway could fail and send a 30-foot wall of water roaring downstream.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
A helicopter lowers a load of rocks to fill in a hole near the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The barrier, at the nation's tallest dam, is being repaired after authorities ordered mass evacuations for everyone living below the lake out of concerns the spillway could fail and send a 30-foot wall of water roaring downstream.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Graves are submerged in floodwaters at a cemetery downstream from a damaged dam Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Marysville, Calif. The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain Wednesday as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Crews make their way along a road atop the Oroville Dam Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain Wednesday as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Graves are submerged in floodwaters in a cemetery downstream from a damaged dam Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Marysville, Calif. The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain Wednesday as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Two men watch as water gushes from the Oroville Dam's main spillway Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain Wednesday as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Rocks are loaded onto trucks as part of the efforts to repair the Oroville Dam Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain Wednesday as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Water gushes down the Oroville Dam's main spillway Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain Wednesday as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Graves are submerged in floodwaters in a cemetery downstream from a damaged dam Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Marysville, Calif. The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain Wednesday as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Water gushes down the Oroville Dam's main spillway Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain Wednesday as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Water gushes down the Oroville Dam's main spillway Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain Wednesday as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
A trail runs along the Feather River as water gushes from the Oroville Dam's main spillway Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The Oroville Reservoir is continuing to drain Wednesday as state water officials scrambled to reduce the lake's level ahead of impending storms.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Comments