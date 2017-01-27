Students, bus driver escape serious injury in crash

3:02 Mother makes appeal to daughters killer Pause

1:36 You may now kiss your dinosaur: How one bride surprised her groom

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:23 Steve Knell profile

0:31 Skittles: Romance

0:10 Suspect in Eldoris Graham homicide in court

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech