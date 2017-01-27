Turkey fights back after Greece denies extradition request

Turkey's top diplomat on Friday threatened punitive measures against Greece after the Greek Supreme Court ruled against extraditing Turkish officers who escaped from their country by helicopter after the failed coup attempt.
"We will take all necessary steps, including the cancellation of the bilateral readmission agreement" on refugees, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, speaking to reporters in Antalya on Friday. That agreement stipulates Turkey will take back migrants who crossed into Greece illegally and do not qualify for international protection.
The remarks were reported by Turkish media outlets including TRT Haber and CNNTurk.
Meanwhile, Turkey's justice ministry made a new extradition request for the eight Turkish servicemen, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.
Greece's Supreme Court Thursday rejected Ankara's first request on the basis that the servicemen were unlikely to face a fair trial if returned to Turkey.
Lower courts had issued mixed decisions on the return of the officers in a series of separate hearings.
The extradition case has soured complicated ties between neighbors and NATO allies Greece and Turkey, which remain at odds over war-divided Cyprus and boundaries in the Aegean Sea.
