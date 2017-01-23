Former congressman Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S. Pause

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

1:09 Charlotte police release body- and dash-cam video of Scott shooting (Graphic content)

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

5:51 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president