SC teen abducted as a Florida newborn meets birth parents

Velma Aiken, the paternal grandmother of Kamiyah Mobley, who was kidnapped as an infant 18 years ago, gets a congratulatory hug from a family member after Mobley was found safe Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla.
This composite image made available by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a photo of Kamiyah Mobley, an infant baby girl who was kidnapped by a woman, seen in separate sketches first provided by police in 1998 during the initial search. On Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, Gloria Williams, of Walterboro, S.C., was charged with kidnapping the infant 18 years ago from a hospital in Florida, and interference with custody.
This Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 arrest photo made available by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via the Colleton County Sheriff's Office shows Gloria Williams, under arrest in Walterboro, SC. Williams is a suspect in the kidnapping of a baby girl in Jacksonville, Fla., 18 years ago.
Craig Aiken, father of Kamiyah Mobley, who was kidnapped as an infant 18 years ago, talks about his feelings after his daughter was found safe in South Carolina, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla.
This Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 photo, shows the exterior of a home in Walterboro, S.C. where Gloria Williams lived for years with a girl that authorities say was kidnapped as an infant 18 years ago from a hospital in Florida. Williams was arrested and charged with kidnapping and interference with custody.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, joined by FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Charles Spencer and others, speaks during a news conference, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla., where it was announced they found Kamiyah Mobley alive and well in South Carolina. Mobley was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital as a newborn 18 years ago. Police arrested Gloria Williams, 51, of Walterboro, S.C., at the home Mobley was living in and charged her with kidnapping and interference with custody.
State Attorney Florida's 4th Judicial Circuit Melissa Nelson, answers questions as Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams listens during a news conference Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, Jacksonville, Fla., where it was announced they found Kamiyah Mobley alive and well in South Carolina. Mobley was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital as a newborn 18 years ago. Police arrested Gloria Williams, 51, of Walterboro, S.C., at the home Mobley was living in and charged her with kidnapping and interference with custody.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, center, speaks during a news conference Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla., where it was announced they found Kamiyah Mobley alive and well in South Carolina. Mobley was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital as a newborn 18 years ago. Police arrested Gloria Williams, 51, of Walterboro, S.C., at the home Mobley was living in and charged her with kidnapping and interference with custody.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams, center, speaks during a news conference Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla., where it was announced they found Kamiyah Mobley alive and well in South Carolina. Mobley was kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital as a newborn 18 years ago. Police arrested Gloria Williams, 51, of Walterboro, S.C., at the home Mobley was living in and charged her with kidnapping and interference with custody. Listening, from left, State Attorney Florida's 4th Judicial Circuit Melissa Nelson, FBI Special Agent-in-Charge of the Jacksonville Division, Charles Spencer, and JSO Director of Investigations and Homeland Security Ron Lendvay.
